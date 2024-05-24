D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.42 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 582,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.0 %

MDLZ opened at $68.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

