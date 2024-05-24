D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 51,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Jabil Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.36 and its 200 day moving average is $129.24. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

