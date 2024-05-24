D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $197,820,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,141,000 after buying an additional 794,784 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $47,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,465,000 after purchasing an additional 605,210 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 8,861.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 449,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 444,829 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.62. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $88.59.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

