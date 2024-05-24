D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

