D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,594 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after buying an additional 587,889 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,104,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,493,000 after buying an additional 55,212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after buying an additional 1,366,082 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,370,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,963,000 after buying an additional 253,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,364,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,358,000 after buying an additional 233,637 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

