D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 18,473 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.15% of Hercules Capital worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTGC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

