D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,279 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 121,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.40 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average of $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

