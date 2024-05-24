D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $117.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.34.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
