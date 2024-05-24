D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 355,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,994,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 688,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $31.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $32.19.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

