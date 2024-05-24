D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,147 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

