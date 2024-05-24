DA Davidson Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $465.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $483.00 to $465.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $25.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $432.92.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $379.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.42. The company has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 26.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

