Deborah M. Messemer Sells 4,422 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PayPal Stock Performance
NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,171,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,467,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PayPal
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $207,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PayPal
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.