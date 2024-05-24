Deborah M. Messemer Sells 4,422 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,171,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,467,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $207,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

