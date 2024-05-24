Degen Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $260.24 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. Degen has a total market capitalization of $260.24 million and $38.54 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Degen has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Degen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.02128612 USD and is down -7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $44,475,389.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

