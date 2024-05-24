Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $235.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.30.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $215.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. HEICO has a 1 year low of $153.63 and a 1 year high of $219.35.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 114.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,908,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 27.3% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 80,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

