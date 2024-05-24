dForce USD Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001420 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.76 million and $17,687.82 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,097,931 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97702003 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $34,963.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

