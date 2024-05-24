Diageo (LON:DGE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,673.50

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,673.50 ($33.98) and last traded at GBX 2,693 ($34.23), with a volume of 4485451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,709.50 ($34.44).

Several research firms have issued reports on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.86) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.12) to GBX 3,640 ($46.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,058 ($38.87).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,824.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,851.62. The company has a market capitalization of £59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,819.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59.

In other Diageo news, insider Karen Blackett acquired 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.92) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($25,214.18). In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($36.04) per share, with a total value of £8,281.12 ($10,525.06). Also, insider Karen Blackett acquired 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.92) per share, with a total value of £19,838.52 ($25,214.18). Insiders have acquired 1,289 shares of company stock worth $3,653,484 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

