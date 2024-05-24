DigiByte Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $199.41 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,526.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.02 or 0.00722367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00123975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00059568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00205841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00092280 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,029,017,759 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.