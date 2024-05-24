Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down to $45.83

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.83, but opened at $44.69. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 378,440 shares.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

