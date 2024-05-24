Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,919,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

View Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of D stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $52.79. 2,134,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.