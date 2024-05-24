Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $23.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 127.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOMO. Lake Street Capital lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Get Domo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOMO

Domo Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.03. 1,068,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,195. Domo has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $217,743.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,177.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,056 shares of company stock worth $1,911,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 397.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 509,111 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Domo by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 420,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 312,679 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 984,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 299,747 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the third quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,581,000 after buying an additional 190,496 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.