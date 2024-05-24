DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

NASDAQ DDI opened at $12.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Featured Articles

