Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG) Director Sells C$245,000.00 in Stock

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) Director Farshad Shirvani sold 500,000 shares of Doubleview Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$245,000.00.

Shares of Doubleview Gold stock opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. Doubleview Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$91.35 million, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

