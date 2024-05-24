Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG) Director Sells C$245,000.00 in Stock

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) Director Farshad Shirvani sold 500,000 shares of Doubleview Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$245,000.00.
Doubleview Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Doubleview Gold stock opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. Doubleview Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$91.35 million, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.34.
Doubleview Gold Company Profile
