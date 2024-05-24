Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.
Douglas Emmett Price Performance
Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 34.7% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
