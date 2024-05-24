Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRREF traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.61. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$5.39 and a 12 month high of C$8.40.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

