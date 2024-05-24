Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

