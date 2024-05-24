DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

DD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $80.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

