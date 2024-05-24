DURECT (DRRX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ: DRRX) recently:

5/22/2024 – DURECT had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

5/22/2024 – DURECT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/15/2024 – DURECT had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

5/14/2024 – DURECT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2024 – DURECT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – DURECT had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

3/28/2024 – DURECT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

DRRX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 48,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,303. The company has a market cap of $38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 279.77% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. Analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 11.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DURECT by 111.9% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

