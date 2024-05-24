e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 5.5%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $197.85 and last traded at $195.00. 1,161,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,600,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.77.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 5.1 %

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.57 and a 200 day moving average of $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,693. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,693. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,492,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,859,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

