Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 19,610 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,638,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,013. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTM. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

