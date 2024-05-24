Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in BlackRock by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 25,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in BlackRock by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $781.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,121. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $790.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $781.53. The company has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,956 shares of company stock worth $57,252,931 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

