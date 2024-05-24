Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,233 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $134,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $96,372,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20,425.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $68,084,000 after acquiring an additional 301,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $61,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD remained flat at $269.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

