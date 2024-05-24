Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $3,274,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,931,853.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $3,274,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,931,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,829,770 shares of company stock worth $1,112,065,505. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

