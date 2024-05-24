Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $18.01 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 145,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.29 on Friday, reaching $457.95. The company had a trading volume of 29,546,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,553,500. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.77 and its 200-day moving average is $421.07. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $336.67 and a 1-year high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

