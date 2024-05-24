Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,130 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. 2,049,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,883. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.501 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.65%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

