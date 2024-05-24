Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $7.69 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $8.60 on Friday, hitting $210.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,799,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,459. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $211.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $234.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 43.01%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
