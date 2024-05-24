Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,171,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,467,473. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

