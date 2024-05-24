Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 14,924 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Antero Midstream worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,534,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,745,000 after purchasing an additional 135,163 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,704,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after acquiring an additional 99,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,265,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,997. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

