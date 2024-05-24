Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 19,560 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,560 shares during the period. Hess Midstream accounts for 1.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Hess Midstream worth $24,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 36.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,528 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 887,859 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 172.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 980,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,574,000 after acquiring an additional 620,779 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $14,133,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 63.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 837,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,410,000 after acquiring an additional 325,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. 380,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,876. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.6516 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 118.10%.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

