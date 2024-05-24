Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,506 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.33. 11,400,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,919,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.59 and its 200-day moving average is $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

