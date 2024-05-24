Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 790,700 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 790,700 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of NuStar Energy worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 516,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,832 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 32,336.0% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 32,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

NYSE:NS remained flat at $21.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

