Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 8,222 Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

SOXQ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.12. 369,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,036. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $398.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

