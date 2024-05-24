Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 115,600 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,053,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,243. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.