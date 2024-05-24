Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Eagle Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $17.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.16. The company had a trading volume of 216,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.67. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

