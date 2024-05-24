EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Issue $1.27 Quarterly Dividend

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 103.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $8.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

EGP stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.50. 167,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,684. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.92. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EGP

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.