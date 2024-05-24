Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $2,958,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eaton by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.89. 1,488,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.50. The firm has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $172.67 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

