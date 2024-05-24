Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading Down 18.2%

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 123,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 127,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$10.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
