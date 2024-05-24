Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading Down 18.2%

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 123,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 127,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.