Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Trading Up 0.7%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.94 and last traded at $90.95. Approximately 616,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,560,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,543.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,707 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,814. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

