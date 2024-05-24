Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $55.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Guggenheim from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Endava in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Endava Stock Performance

DAVA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.86. 573,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.14. Endava has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $81.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Endava by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Endava by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 194.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

