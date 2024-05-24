Energi (NRG) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Energi has a market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00055284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012354 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,792,728 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.