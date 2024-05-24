Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,613,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 484,942 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises about 4.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Energy Transfer worth $77,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after buying an additional 3,368,427 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,222,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,071,000 after buying an additional 1,060,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.1 %

ET traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,148,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,323,954. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

